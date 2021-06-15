









Rings with interchangeable stones, or bracelets with an iconic clasp: these are the jewels of Fred, brand of the LVMH group ♦

The tango of interchangeable ring starts from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where in 1908 was born Fred Samuel, son of a French jeweler who emigrated. From Paris to what, then, it was a promised land, rich. Where he brought his experience in pearls: in the Argentine capital were the best examples in the world. But, over time, the name of Fred Samuel has become synonymous with colored stones. A spark started when he received a commission in 1950 by the king of Nepal. A passion that has grown: in 1977, Fred Samuel presented a yellow diamond of 105.54 carats, regarded as one of the most extraordinary in the world.



Then came the turn of his two sons, who continued his interests: the jewels and the sea. So much so that in 1966 his eldest son presented the first collection inspired by marine cables: bracelets with a gold or silver buckle that still are one of the brand’s flagship products. But the brand has never lost contact with Europe: among its customers there was the royal family of Monaco, with Princess Grace who was at the inauguration of the Monte Carlo boutique. And it is also by Fred the Necklace Richard Gere offers Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman.Fred was also the first jewelry brand acquired by LVMH in 1996. The brand is best known for its sailing-inspired Force 10 bracelet with buckle and cable. But, as mentioned, Fred is also synonymous with bespoke jewelry with Pain de Sucre collection with an original solution: a base ring, that is the metal band, on which you can change the stones, cut into sugar loaf as topaz, rubellite, turquoise: 33 different versions are available, even with the addition of diamonds. Ingenious.