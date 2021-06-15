









Three new faces for Tiffany. The American Maison, which recently passed under the LVMH group banner, presented the new brand ambassadors: Anya Taylor-Joy (Argentine-British actress and model), Eileen Gu (freestyle skier who competes for China, with a Chinese mother and American father) and Tracee Ellis Ross (American actress, singer, TV presenter). The Global House Ambassadors have the pleasant task of wearing Tiffany jewelry and lending their faces to the billboards of the New York jewelry house. First commitment: the Tiffany T1 2021 campaign which claims «Give Me the T».

As a child, I often wandered around the flagship store on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing elegant and bold Tiffany diamonds. After all these years, being the face of this iconic brand and representing the T1 collection is a dream come true. Shooting the campaign was a beautiful moment of inspiration and enthusiasm after the busy year we have all lived.

Tracee Ellis Ross

In the communication campaign, the three young women are the protagonists of as many scenarios that revolve around the letter T in the images shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City. The message linked to Tiffany T1 remains focused on inner strength and individuality and today the collection has evolved to include new bracelets, earrings and pendants, as well as new creations in white gold. In the “Give Me the T” campaign, Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross wear the new models together with the most iconic T1 jewels, such as the choker with around 250 round and baguette cut diamonds of more than 13 carats, showing how the collection is ideal for expressing yourself.