









Sinico’s candy-shaped jewels continue to evolve, but without losing their shape: wear them, don’t eat them ♦

Chicca by Sinico, the latest collection of the Vicenza company founded in 1969 by the craftsmanship and that over time has become an established jewelery. The production technique, they explain, is that of micro-fusion, in 18 or 14 Kt gold, or silver with palladium alloy. The first element are the stones: diamonds and precious gems selected, but also cubic-zirconia Swarovski.



The brand has created five collections: Sinico 1969 S. Jewels, Os. Jewelry, Precious S. and, now, Chicca, which means a treat or candy. It is a necklace with a charm in the shape of candy, available in various versions: round, oval, square, gold, silver and palladium alloy polished, with precious stones or Swarovski. The necklace is paired with a bottle in Murano glass, which contains a little heart made in gold, that symbolizes a wish, a promise, or whatever you want. This little heart of gold is inserted inside the pendent from the person gives the gift, through a small opening at the back. A real treat, in fact.





















