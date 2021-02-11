Fashion is Established











The jewelry rap star style (and not only) by Established, an American brand founded by Nikki Erwin ♦ ︎

Jewels follow the evolution of taste, fashion and style. Next to Maisons that propose the great classics of all time, such as the solitaire ring, the tennis bracelet, the pearl necklace, designers are born that feel on the same wavelength of the youngest, with a hip hop style, more tuned to the way of dressing and living the celebrity of the entertainment world.

Nikki Erwin is one of these. He founded the Established brand in 2015 in Los Angeles and immediately found the way to a jewelry that can please those who go on stage.



She explains loved jewelry as a child. In 2004 she succeeded in approaching the jewelery world as an employee of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry. It was a useful apprenticeship. After learning how to create and run a jewelry brand, she started working alone. It offers 14 or 18 carat gold jewelery, in the classic three metal colors: white, yellow or pink. Prices range from around $ 500-900 for 14 karat gold rings, to over $ 20,000 for gemstone bracelets. After the jewels, in any case, Nikki Erwin has expanded her field of action to the bags, always in the same glam style. It also sells online. Margherita Donato



















