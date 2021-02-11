Colors and suggestions of Tiffany’s Blue Book 2021 collection











Every year Tiffany is able to get admiring glances with her Blue Book, a collection of high jewelery that keeps the reputation of the New York Maison high. This year, the Blue Book 2021 collection by Tiffany & Co. is called Colors of Nature and is a kaleidoscope of gems that includes jewels of the highest quality, declined on four themes: earth, sea, earth and sky. In particular, the Blue Book Collection combines the creations of the historic designer Jean Schlumberger with the high-end jewelry designs of Tiffany. But the protagonists, more than the botanical elements evoked by the collection, are the extraordinary stones with which the jewels are made: green tourmalines, rare Colombian emeralds, aquamarine, tsavorite, spinels, kunzite, orange sapphires and, of course, many diamonds are the gems used for the collection.



There are also jewels, such as a couple of necklaces, which use the full range of colors offered by these gems. A butterfly-shaped brooch in 18k yellow gold, on the other hand, uses purple sapphires and diamonds. The most precious stone is a diamond of over 21 carats purchased in Lesotho, Africa: the artisans cut the internally flawless diamond into a marquise shape.



From the designs of Jean Schlumberger derives instead a platinum necklace with over 85 carats of diamonds. In all there are 130 pieces. In case you are interested, know that the price of these jewels varies from a minimum of $ 50,000 to over 5 million. The collection also represents the swan song of Reed Krakoff, creative director of Tiffany who will leave the Maison after the change of management due to the passage under the wing of the LVMH group.

















