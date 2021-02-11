Stroili with Vivian for Valentine’s Day











Don’t look for a hidden meaning or some surprising reference in the Vivian collection by Stroili. The name matters little. Even in the special edition for Valentine’s Day, these bijoux are always made of rhodium-plated brass and, in the description on the Stroili website, they are also referred to as composed with diamonds. Do not look for diamonds, however: at a price ranging from 29 to 49 euros you get small glass crystals that, in fact, shine. But, probably, it is difficult for anyone to misunderstand. The Vivian line, revived for the February 14 appointment, has a texture composed of a slightly rounded and rounded metal wire.



The collection includes chokers, soft and rigid bracelets, drop earrings and macro rings. And the heart shape is a timeless classic that easily communicates what words sometimes fail to say. As required by European legislation, it is specified that the pieces of this collection also have a two-year guarantee.

















