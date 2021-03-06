Casa Castro, a century in color



The extraordinary jewels of Casa Castro, a Brazilian Maison founded one hundred years ago.

It is about to turn a century. But the Joalheria Casa Castro is livelier than ever. All thanks to Antonio Teixeira de Castro, the founder, born in Portugal but who became Brazilian by choice. It was 1922 when he opened his boutique in Sao Paulo. Passionate about antiques and gems, in a few years the jeweler has created a Maison, Casa Castro, which offers jewels of great value not only for the materials used, but also for the imagination and creativity. Diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds and many rare stones are transformed into the colorful jewels produced by the company, which is now run by Antonio Carlos de Castro Tinoco Cabral (fourth generation of the family) together with his daughters Vivi and Kika.



The two sisters design ready-to-wear jewelry, while the father looks after the high-end jewelry. The production of Casa Castro stands out for the pleasant liveliness of its collections. Jewels inspired by insects and flowers, for example, are made with skill, also with the use of the stone carving technique and even with the wings of Brazilian forest beetles.















