Emanuele Bicocchi, jewels on the stage



x







Emanuele Bicocchi’s hip-hop jewels: chains, skulls and crosses in silver and natural stones ♦ ︎

From Avril Levigne to Ligabue, from Marracash to Laura Pausini: what unites these names of music (and many others)? The answer is found in Terranuova Bracciolini, a small town near Arezzo, Tuscany. The jewelery company founded by Emanuele Bicocchi is located here, specialized in silver bijoux with an aggressive and elaborate shape. Jewels that, in fact, also like many stars of the show.

With its bracelets, chains, skull-shaped rings, Bicocchi has conquered rockers, pop singers, and now also rappers and trappers. Men and women, because his jewels are unisex, even if they seem more appreciated by the male gender.

That of Bicocchi, 35, is a destiny marked since childhood. He tells himself that he expressed his creativity as a child and began his journey at the age of 18, starting to collaborate with big names in fashion, especially accessories collections. Together with her partner, Giulia Diamanti, at 23 she created her first jewelry collection. The jewels of Emanuele Bicocchi, conceived with the artistic collaboration of Gino Diamanti, are also found in online stores such as Luisaviaroma. Giulia Netrese















