









The new affordable jewelry collections by Bysimon, a brand based in Tarì di Marcianise ♦

It is called Bysimon because, in fact, the founder is Marco Simeone, current president of the company that operates in the goldsmith center of Marcianise (Caserta), the Tarì. But the activity of the silver jewelery and bijoux brand is not limited to the South of Italy: its stores are scattered throughout the country.



The company in its current structure dates back to 2007, but its roots go back to 1970, when the idea of ​​producing jewels at an affordable price was born. Since then Bysimon has grown to the point of increasing the number of collections and pieces offered, also thanks to its presence in the major trade fairs. Simple jewels, in metal and crystals, in a myriad of collections grouped under different brands, such as Bys, Simeone, Capri, IJewel. And, on time, Bysimon has prepared new collections, such as the one inspired by the Spanish city of Seville. The basic elements of Bysimon’s production are silver dipped in a gold plating, crystals, cubic zirconia, baroque pearls.