The world different for Alex Sepkus











Between precision design and medieval art: the world different of jewelry by Alex Sepkus ♦ ︎

Says Alex Sepkus about his colleague, Stephen Webster: “He’s a fanatic; the intelligences he applies to his work is far beyond the national standard requirements of a jeweler set by the committee of national standard requirements. Which leads to the second contradiction about Alex: This obsessive approach would normally suggest an absence of humour. Instead, we see in Alex‘s work an irresistible playfulness, even a quirkiness, unrivalled in the world of the goldsmith.” The famous London jeweler also adds that Alex Sepkus is an “eccentric intellectual”, an aspect that explains the idea of ​​wearing maxi-sized hats and dressing as dandy. In addition, Sepkus is a fan of the humorous writer PG Wodehouse and medieval art, an aspect that is reflected in his jewelry creations.



Born in Vilnius (Lithuania), Alex Sepkus graduated in industrial design. His studies included glass work, sculpture, engravings and graphics. But then he specialized in jewelry design. His father was an architect and from him he inherited a geometric precision in the composition of the jewels. When he moved to New York he brought with him the passion for gothic art and the precision of the mechanical designer. Really an unusual mix. Lavinia Andorno













