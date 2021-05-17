Brosway’s Symphonia











The word symphony most commonly refers to a classical orchestral piece, in its own right, or used as an introduction or interlude to an opera. But for Brosway, the super affordable jewelry brand of the Bros Manifatture group, the word Symphonia indicates a collection of steel bijoux in different colors (golden yellow or natural) offered individually or in sets of different pieces. In short, a symphony of bijoux.



An example is the set of three Eternity rings in 316L steel, with a gold or natural finish and crystal crystals sold for 54 euros: buy one get three. In short, this is also a symphony. The collection also includes individual pieces, such as the bracelet with large crystals proposed in different colors, or a two-wire necklace, also in steel. Also coming bracelets, earrings and necklaces with a groumette type chain, with crushed rings.

Un esempio è il set di tre anelli veretta in acciaio 316L, con finitura color oro oppure naturale e cristalli crystal venduto a 54 euro: paghi uno prendi tre. Anche questa è una sinfonia, insomma. La collezione comprende anche pezzi singoli, come il bracciale con grandi cristalli proposti in diversi colori, oppure una collana a due fili, sempre in acciaio. In arrivo anche bracciali, orecchini e collane con la catena tipo groumette, con anelli schiacciati.