Marlene Juhl Jørgensen, the value of design











The life of a Danish designer has an advantage: whoever wants to create jewels is surrounded by great masters capable of proposing collections with an unmistakable style. Northern European designers have (almost) always a common fact: they use shapes that are pure, simple, but original at the same time. Even a veteran of the Copenhagen school like Marlene Juhl Jørgensen, who has been designing jewelry for three decades, is no exception. Her jewels are in 18 karat gold, with diamonds or precious stones, always original, but always with that Nordic touch so appreciated all over the world. On the other hand, she herself defines her cultural imprinting as rigorous and conservative.



After an apprenticeship with one of Copenhagen’s most famous jewelers, Vagn Drachmann, the designer went to New York to study at Parsons and studied Fine Arts. She also studied ancient goldsmith techniques. Back home, Marlene proposed original jewels, with unknown solutions, such as S-locks, or old-cut diamonds. Not only that: she has also changed the way to present the jewel and to sell it in the shop. In short, she was an innovator. She is also a forerunner on sustainability issues.