The praise of case of Completedworks











Bijoux made in London, with a modern, unconventional design and, of course, in tune with the fashion atmosphere and attentive to sustainability of the English capital. The name is already a program: Completedworks and was founded by Anna Jewishbury. The designer, who grew up in the Pennine Hills, a chain of hills and mountains that separate North West England from Yorkshire and North East England, lives and works in London. She is married to Hassan Damluji, deputy director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where she leads a global team responsible for politics and defense. The designer attended the same school as the sculptor Barbara Hepworth, from which she is partly inspired for the collections of Completedworks.



The brand uses ethical materials such as recycled silver, fair trade gold and recycled marble, but also freshwater pearls, often baroque, that is, with an irregular shape. The design of the bijoux is often just as irregular and surfaces that seem deliberately bent by the wind or curled in a casual way, but in reality are very studied.