









According to the official definition, a desire is an intense feeling that pushes one to seek the possession, achievement or implementation of what can satisfy one’s physical or spiritual need. I wonder if the desire to own a jewel can be included in this description. The fact is that everyone in the world has desires, more or less explicit, more or less confessable. Among the latter, however, there is also the legitimate desire to own and wear jewels, perhaps on those important occasions, such as parties, celebrations or anniversaries, in which the sensation of feeling elegant is pleasant.



Perhaps with these considerations in mind, the Italian brand Brosway has thought of a line called Desideri (wishes). They are bijoux with a very affordable price and, therefore, I know a type of desire that is easily attainable. Desideri necklaces, bracelets and earrings are made of steel, in some cases with golden pvd treatment, and cubic zirconia. Prices do not exceed 60 euros.