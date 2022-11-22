Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

La sposa ha indossato gli orecchini Tiffany Victoria e lo sposo ha indossato la spilla singola Tiffany & Co. disegnata da Jean Schlumberger

Married in the White House with Tiffany

Not everyone gets married in the presence of the president of the United States. It is easier if, however, the bride is called Naomi Biden and she is the president’s eldest granddaughter. On Saturday, November 19, the young daughter of Hunter, Joe Biden’s second son, married Peter Neal, in a ceremony held in the south area of ​​the White House gardens. The choice is not accidental: the couple, both lawyers in a large law firm, have been living there since last August. For the occasion, the bride chose American jewels, those of Tiffany & Co.

Bacio degli sposi al balcone della Casa Bianca
In addition to the Tiffany wedding bands, the bride wore Tiffany Victoria earrings and the groom wore the Tiffany & Co. single brooch designed by Jean Schlumberger. But that’s not all: even the first lady, Jill Biden, together with all the participants in the wedding party wore the jewels of the New York fashion house. The ceremony took place in a strictly private form, without journalists. But with the presence of an authorized photographer.
Joe e Jill Biden, con Naomi Bide e Peter Neal
Matrimonio alla Casa Bianca
I due sposi alla fine della cerimonia
Bacio a rito concluso
