The idea is original: Walking Treasures. Walking treasures, an exhibition dedicated to contemporary jewellery. In Milan, the Esh gallery presents a new edition dedicated to artist jewellery. The exhibition includes jewels in gold, silver, bronze, glass, with stones and natural elements, on the thin line between art and design. The authors hosted are Daria Olejniczak, an artist based in Berlin who creates rings and earrings in gold and silver with a dynamic soul, Chiara Davanzo, winner of the First Student Prize at Venice Design Week 2022, Miriam Arentz, whose beetle-brooches report in the ancient practice of guilloché is on the rise, Giulia Lentini, with jewels made with lost wax casting with colored stones, Annarita Bianco (Meristema Lab) and Sara Barbanti, with collections in silver and resin, Namkyung Lee, Juntao (Asa) Ouyang, Laura Foxes.

Creazione di Chiara Davanzo. Photo Pascal Arnet
Walking treasures. Walking treasures
ESH Gallery Via Forcella 7 – 20144 Milan
t: + 39 0256568164 enquiries@eshgallery.com
www.eshgallery.com
Opening: Thursday 1 December, 18.00-21.00
From 2 to 23 December: 11.00-19.00
Creazione di Miriam Arentz
Anello di Sara Barbanti
Orecchini di Daria Olejniczak
Anello di Giulia Lentini
