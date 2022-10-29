









Affinity, i.e. Attraction, mutual sympathy. An affinity is also, according to the current definition, the commonality of feelings between two or more people for ideas and tastes. The expression Affinity, which is now used by Brosway for a collection of bijoux, also refers to the title of a work by J. W. Goethe, Elective affinities. In the book the feelings are compared to those that occur in chemistry between two associated elements, which split and associate forming, by law of mutual attraction, new couples. The Affinity collection probably does not aim to induce reflection on the issue of compatibility between two people.



More simply, the line of bijoux of the Bros Manifatture group brand aims to offer necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that can make the appearance pleasant and, therefore, encourage the development of affinity. The different pieces of the collection are made of 316L steel, gold-colored finish and Swarovski crystals or pearls.