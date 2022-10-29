Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anelli in acciaio e Swarovski crystal

Brosway Affinity

Affinity, i.e. Attraction, mutual sympathy. An affinity is also, according to the current definition, the commonality of feelings between two or more people for ideas and tastes. The expression Affinity, which is now used by Brosway for a collection of bijoux, also refers to the title of a work by J. W. Goethe, Elective affinities. In the book the feelings are compared to those that occur in chemistry between two associated elements, which split and associate forming, by law of mutual attraction, new couples. The Affinity collection probably does not aim to induce reflection on the issue of compatibility between two people.

Orecchini in acciaio, pvd oro e perle
Orecchini in acciaio, pvd oro e perle

More simply, the line of bijoux of the Bros Manifatture group brand aims to offer necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that can make the appearance pleasant and, therefore, encourage the development of affinity. The different pieces of the collection are made of 316L steel, gold-colored finish and Swarovski crystals or pearls.
Bracciale in acciaio, pvd oro e Swarovski iris
Bracciale in acciaio, pvd oro e Swarovski iris

Collane lunghe in acciaio e perle o cristalli Swarovski
Collane lunghe in acciaio e perle o cristalli Swarovski
Collane lunghe della collezione Affinity
Collane lunghe della collezione Affinity
Collane in acciaio e perle
Collane in acciaio e perle
Orecchini in acciaio e cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini in acciaio e cristalli Swarovski

Orecchini a cerchio in acciaio pvd oro e cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini a cerchio in acciaio pvd oro e cristalli Swarovski

Anelli in acciaio e Swarovski crystal
Anelli in acciaio e Swarovski crystal







