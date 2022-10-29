









It takes courage to stay on the jewelry market. And the resourcefulness is not lacking at Diffusione Orologi, an Italian company active in the distribution of watch and jewelry brands that deals with the production of such as Opsobjects, Xiam, Kulto 925, as well as the distribution of Daniel Wellington (watches) for Italy, Spain, Portugal. , Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Holland, PDPaola (jewels). Now Diffusione Orologi also extends its scope of action in Italy to Coeur de Lion, one of the most original brands in the bijoux sector.

