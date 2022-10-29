It takes courage to stay on the jewelry market. And the resourcefulness is not lacking at Diffusione Orologi, an Italian company active in the distribution of watch and jewelry brands that deals with the production of such as Opsobjects, Xiam, Kulto 925, as well as the distribution of Daniel Wellington (watches) for Italy, Spain, Portugal. , Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Holland, PDPaola (jewels). Now Diffusione Orologi also extends its scope of action in Italy to Coeur de Lion, one of the most original brands in the bijoux sector.
It is no coincidence that Coeur de Lion received the German Brand Award 2022. Born 35 years ago, Coeur del Lion despite its French name has its origins in Germany, in Stuttgart. The brand uses materials such as natural stones, freshwater pearls, crystals and stainless steel, composed in small cubes. But, above all, it offers jewelry with a truly original design (we talked about it here). The brand has over 3,000 points of sale in Germany, Austria, Holland, France, Poland, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Diffusione Orologi aims to develop distribution in the Italian market.