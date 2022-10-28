









The auctions of the most precious jewels and gems are organized, not surprisingly, before the winter holidays. Like the Christie’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on November 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues. Among the many jewels and precious stones on sale, the Fortune Pink stands out, a vivid pink fantasy diamond of 18.18 carats (estimate 25-35 million Swiss francs). This is the largest pear-shaped bright pink diamond for sale through an auction. the number of carats, 18.18, is also considered a good omen in China, where the gems could find a buyer. Also among the gems for sale is an impressive 101.27 carat diamond (2,500,000-3,500,000), along with an exceptional 41.36-carat (3,000,000-5,000) emerald-cut Graff D color diamond ring. 000).



But the Magnificent Jewels auction also has a lot of other precious pieces in the catalog. Like the rivière necklace with a pear-shaped diamond of 10.33 carats (estimated at 550,000-750,000 Swiss francs), which is part of the Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock. The necklace has a total of about 100 carats and is a typical example of the rivière style, that is, with stones with scaling size. There is no shortage of jewels with blue blood. Like those from the Bourbon families Parma and Thurn und Taxis, which include an Art Déco Chimera bracelet with natural pearls, rubies and diamonds (100,000-180,000) and an exceptional Bulgari pearl necklace (300,000-500,000).An uncommon piece is the diamond band dated around 1920 (70,000-100,000). It is a fusion of a tiara and a headband. The simplicity of the headband was a perfect match for the modern style of the Art Deco period and also ideal for the new hairstyles of the era. However, the band can also be worn today, for example as if it were a bracelet.Also up for auction are precious bracelet watches, such as those from Bulgari’s Serpenti line from the Sixties. Among the lots on sale there is also a pair of Art Deco earrings by Henri Picq, with diamonds of 15.39 and 14.85 carats (1,500,000-2,500,000) and a magnificent ring with a Kashmir sapphire of 14.84 carats by Cartier (1,000,000-1,450,000).