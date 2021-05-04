The red thread of Marie Lichtenberg











From glossy paper to the brilliance of jewelery: Marie Lichtenberg left the pages of Elle’s fashion to reinvent herself as a designer. But only after having designed a collection of hand-embroidered shirt in the Kama Sutra style, with gold buttons and precious stones. In short, a gradual transition from the fabrics of the clothes to bijoux, even if the pendants of the necklaces (they are the predominant part of her work) are supported by colored cotton cords, which create a link with the world of clothing.



In her bio about her, Marie Lichtenberg tells that her mother was a collector of antique and fine jewelry. In short, the designer immediately became familiar with the world of jewelry. She now she proposes large chains that she, she tells her, are inspired by her origins of her creole of hers, with medallions that have roots in the French West Indies from which a part of her family comes. But some of the jewels are inspired by India and the mystical atmospheres of Jaipur: the Mauli cotton cord recalls the rites and customs of the Asian country. The red cotton thread tied on the wrist of a temple visitor is a typical Hindu custom as an act of friendship, but also to receive an offering. But now it is also used for Marie Lichtenberg’s jewels.