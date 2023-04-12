You don’t need to shout your desires, fears, hopes to the world. A whisper is enough, a right word pronounced in a barely audible tone. Who knows if Breil‘s B Whisper collection was inspired by the words of love whispered as a couple. Breil’s jewels are, as always, in steel, with a modern design designed in 3D that focuses on concave and convex surfaces, solids and voids, glossy and opaque effects. This design is applied to the groumette chain with large, flowing and sinuous links for necklaces, bracelets and earrings.



The necklace, which can be worn as a choker or as a choker, is characterized by the links of the chain, which support the central Be Whisper element, and is closed by a carabiner with the brand tag. The bracelet culminates in two Be Whisper elements, asymmetrical and with an enveloping design, which contrast the glossy effect with the satin one. There is also a soft bracelet with the new large link chain that encircles the wrist. The earrings are offered in the hoop version in two sizes. They can be worn in different ways, to mix and match with each other.