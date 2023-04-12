Raindrops, dewdrops, sea drops. There are many possible drops, but among these there are the jewels of the historic Goccia line by Annamaria Cammilli. But, for 2023, the idea of the Tuscan Maison, which is celebrating its first 40 years, is more surprising, because the drops are no longer liquid, but a direct representation of the Earth’s satellite, i.e. the moon. Riccardo Renai, CEO of Cammilli and creative director, has introduced the Moon Drops line.

This is the most important innovation among those presented at the start of the new year. Moon Drops is also the result, they explain to the Tuscan company, of a long study. The jewels develop with a succession of drops, which with elaborate joints make a moon-shaped reflection designed with diamonds shine. The collection brings with it all the stylistic and chromatic innovations, starting from the refined colors of gold, of the Maison. However, the more traditional Goccia collection remains present in Annamaria Cammilli’s catalogue.