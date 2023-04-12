The Milan Design Week, the Fuorisalone and the Salone del Mobile and the now traditional exhibition-contest of the Galleria Rossini dedicated to contemporary jewelery are back. From 15 April to 6 May the finalists of the second edition of the Contemporary Jewelery Contest will be on stage, with the exhibition of over 60 jewels by artists from Italy and abroad, in collaboration with the curators Marina Chiocchetta and Sonia Patrizia Catena. As always, these are jewels-works, unique pieces, made with precious or common materials.



On display are the jewels of Thomas Ayers Jewellery, Bodyfurnitures of Gian Luca Bartellone, Frederic Byron Upcycling Phenomenon, Emanuele Cannoletta, Clara D’Onofrio, Ellence, Tami Eyal, Mgioielli of Magda Ferrari, Alessandra Filippelli, Patrizia J., Vanessa Kubach, Melania La Via Textile Art Studio, Mariagioia Maffucci, Elisabetta Nevola unconventional porcelain, Laura Sala, Renata Shaikhislamova Atelier Inter Nos, Tabitha Sowden, Cristian Visentin, Laura Visentin Contemporary Jewelry.

The finalists were chosen by two juries, one internal to the gallery and one external, made up of curators, art experts, teachers and designers. The winners, announced on Saturday 15 April, will be awarded a Special Prize which includes the possibility of a personal exhibition in the Rossini Gallery, the opportunity to exhibit at the Bijou Museum in Casalmaggiore, at the Spazio Heart in Vimercate and at the Spazio E in Ghemme. Also on display are the artist’s jewels of Claudia Marchioni, winner of the Rossini Prize, proclaimed during the opening night of Redefining Jewellery, a project that has reached its eighth edition and of which the gallery has been a partner since 2012.

Contemporary jewel

Rossini Gallery

Viale Monte Nero, 58, 20135 Milan

From Tuesday to Saturday 10.00 -19.00

