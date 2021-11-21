









Cop26 was held in Glasgow, Scotland. In London, however, Elisabetta Cipriani’s gallery organized another summit, but in this case it is the jewelry that answers questions about the environment. Until November 27, in fact, the gallery hosts the Force of Nature exhibition curated by Melanie Grant, which brings together the work of 17 jewelers and designers who play with the relationship between precious materials and the environment. They are all special jewels, which represent a bridge between jewelry and art. For example, Wallace Chan, Jaqueline Rabun, James de Givenchy, Satta Maturi, Ute Decker, Fabio Salini, Liv Luttrell, Grima, Bibi Van Der Velde and Melanie Eddy.



Even if the theme is the relationship of art with jewelry and nature, not all the jewels on display have shapes that can be immediately traced back to natural ones. In some cases the relationship is more conceptual than naturalistic. In fact, what the designer or artist wanted to interpret with her jewel counts a lot. There are also special pieces such as those by Wallace Chan, including Spring of Life, a 2019 ring with yellow diamonds, tsavorite, pearle, cat’s eye, on titanium: sometimes art surpasses nature.