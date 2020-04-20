Autore, two spaghetti and many pearls











The collection Stardust by Autore, the latest in a history that began 30 years ago with a plate of pasta ♦

Oil, tomato and a plate of pearls. Or, rather, a plate of pasta, the typical Italian food, for large manufacturers of pearls. Thus began the story of Rosario Autore, Italian who loves Australia and round products of oysters. When, 30 years ago, has drawn on the Italian culinary tradition, his hobby, in a dinner that allowed him to weave the necessary reports to start the trading activities of pearls, probably never imagined that he would become one of the most largest manufacturers in the world.



Not only that after starting the cultivation of pearls, the Autore brand has evolved as a jeweler, with a series of collections that are not confined to the classic necklaces with a few strings of pearls, or the simple clip-on earrings. Born in southern Italy, Rosario Autore has learned the secrets of the trade and cultivation of pearls in Tokyo, before moving to Australia at the age of 26 years. In Broome, the capital of the Australian pearl cultivation, he stopped and, thanks to the pasta dinner, he has convinced some local residents to sell him the pearls.



The story began as well. Now he owns and operates seven factories off the coasts of Australia and Indonesia. Every year collects 300,000 pearls. He also developed a system of cataloging and pearls evaluation. The vast majority is sold, while about 4,000 strands of South Sea pearls are sold from its headquarters in Sydney. The brand Autore, of jewelry, was born in 2005. The Autore brand, for jewelry, was born in 2005 and was immediately successful. Giulia Netrese















