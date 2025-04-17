80th birthday for Ottaviani, a family-run company based in the Marche region, in Recanati. The company celebrated the anniversary with an event in Pisa, attended by the entire Ottaviani family, starting with the honorary president Alberto Ottaviani. The company was founded in 1912 and became an industrial reality in 1945, with a production that ranges from sculptural goldsmithing to jewelry, from silverware for the home to sacred objects. Over the years, Ottaviani has received numerous prestigious awards, including the stamp issued in 1978 in honor of a sacred work and the Quality Certification in the Nineties, which consecrated it as the first company in the silver industry to achieve this goal. In 2023, the company was officially registered in the Register of Historic Companies of Italy and in 2024 it obtained entry into the prestigious Register of Historic Brands of National Interest from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.



Among the most significant moments in the company’s history are also the foundation, in the Seventies, of a study and research center open to experimentation with shapes, materials and new production techniques, a point of reference for artists, artisans, university professors and researchers in the sector, and the birth, in the Eighties, of the Marche silver district, generated precisely by the impulse and know-how developed in the company; the selection as Official Supplier of medals for the Turin 2006 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



Eighty is not just a number, but represents decades of history, relationships and shared successes. Our company has gone through wars, economic and personal crises as well as bereavements, but has always been able to resist, innovate and look forward, showing an extraordinary capacity for resilience. This is the spirit that still guides us today and that, every day, you can breathe in the factories of Recanati”. With this anniversary, the brand celebrates not only the past but relaunches its commitment to the future, faithful to the values ​​of family, quality and beauty that have made it one of the most loved and recognized brands of Made in Italy in the world.

Laura Ottaviani, CEO of Ottaviani