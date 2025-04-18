K-pop, Oscar-winning cinema, beauty products, cult series: Korea is trendy. And Piaget announces that Korean actress Gianna Jun officially joins the Maison as a global ambassador. Like Ella Richards, Lee-Junho or Apo Nattawin, Gianna Jun joins the Piaget Society.

We are thrilled and honored to have the talented Gianna Jun at our side and that our new icon, Sixtie, can benefit from her extraordinary aura.

Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget



Piaget has a long history with celebrities: since the launch of the 21st Century Collection in Basel in 1969, the Maison has been associated with the cultural revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, finding new relevance and new informality for the jewelry watch in a rapidly evolving modern world. Just as fashion was looking for a new expression of freedom and femininity in a society fueled by youth, Yves Piaget gathered a new audience, a new social order composed of the glittering international circle of artists, musicians, models, actors and designers. A new hedonistic lifestyle where Piaget customers became friends with Yves Piaget and vice versa. Among them, Andy Warhol, Elizabeth Taylor, Brooke Shields, Roger Moore or Ursula Andress.