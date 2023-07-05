Anello con spinello viola e diamanti
Anello con spinello viola e diamanti

Artëmer’s art of jewelry

Since 2011 Artëmer has been a point of reference for design jewelery lovers. On its side it has the ability of designers, but also the fact of being in the middle of one of the world’s largest diamond districts, that of Tel Aviv, in Israel. The studio was founded by a young couple who wanted to spend every day, Tanya and Tomer. Both are graduates of the Academy of Art and Design. Tomer worked as a jeweler after her education and Tanya graduated as a video artist and worked for a start-up. In their bio, the couple tells the beginning of the story as something fortuitous.

Anello in stile art déco in oro giallo e diamanti baguette
Art deco style ring in yellow gold and baguette diamonds

Tomer was fired from his job and started working on Tanya’s engagement ring, instead of looking for another job as an employee. The ring became the first jewel of the Maison. The brand’s style is minimalist, but not too much. Aligned baguette-cut stones form clusters of gems, mostly diamonds, which enrich the rings, the most present type in a truly vast catalogue. All produced in the TLV Studio which is located in the Diamond Exchange District of Israel.

Anello Bubble in oro e zaffiri di diverse sfumature
Bubble ring in gold and sapphires of different shades
Anello New moon con diamante nero a mezzaluna e diamanti bianchi baguette
New moon ring with crescent black diamond and white baguette diamonds
Orecchini a bottone con zaffiri rosa e viola
Stud earrings with pink and purple sapphires
Orecchino in oro giallo e diamanti
Earring in yellow gold and diamonds
Anello Rainbow in oro e zaffiri multicolori
Rainbow ring in gold and multicolored sapphires

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in oro rosa 20 carati con smeraldi e diamanti
Previous Story

The new jewels with pleats by Nak Armstrong

Orecchini con ametista intagliata e turchese intagliato
Next Story

Gems, carvings and Piranesi’s travels

Latest from Showroom