Artëmer’s art of jewelry

Since 2011 Artëmer has been a point of reference for design jewelery lovers. On its side it has the ability of designers, but also the fact of being in the middle of one of the world’s largest diamond districts, that of Tel Aviv, in Israel. The studio was founded by a young couple who wanted to spend every day, Tanya and Tomer. Both are graduates of the Academy of Art and Design. Tomer worked as a jeweler after her education and Tanya graduated as a video artist and worked for a start-up. In their bio, the couple tells the beginning of the story as something fortuitous.



Tomer was fired from his job and started working on Tanya’s engagement ring, instead of looking for another job as an employee. The ring became the first jewel of the Maison. The brand’s style is minimalist, but not too much. Aligned baguette-cut stones form clusters of gems, mostly diamonds, which enrich the rings, the most present type in a truly vast catalogue. All produced in the TLV Studio which is located in the Diamond Exchange District of Israel.