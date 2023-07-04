Anello in oro rosa 20 carati con smeraldi e diamanti
The new jewels with pleats by Nak Armstrong

Texan jeweler Nak Armstrong celebrated its 25th year in business with a space in the historic luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Nak Armstrong is also a member of the CFDA (American Fashion Designers Association). It’s a further step forward for Armstrong, who opened his flagship store in Austin, Texas a couple of years ago. The designer is considered a re-inventor of the chandelier earring. The jeweler is internationally recognized for his innovations from standard metalworking techniques and an experimental aesthetic.

Deco Bell 20K Rose Gold Emerald and Opal Earrings

Nak Armstrong launched the first collection in early 2011, quickly bought by Barneys, New York. The style reflects his experience in architecture and fashion: he has developed his own technique of processing gems, which he calls “pleated stone”, with proprietary cuts. SI was also inspired by origami, the technique of creating small folded paper objects after a trip to Japan. Armstrong had co-founded Anthony Nak with partner, Anthony Camargo, of which he remained designer and creative director until 2010, when the two separated and Nak continued with his brand.

Diamond ring in 20K rose gold
20K rose gold ring with green tourmaline and blue natural zircon
Sea Anemone 20K Rose Gold Emerald Opal and Diamond Earrings
Large Oars 20K Rose Gold Emerald Earrings
20K rose gold earrings with opal and aquamarine

