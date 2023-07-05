Orecchini con ametista intagliata e turchese intagliato
Gems, carvings and Piranesi’s travels

From Odessa (Ukraine) to Milan, then to New York. Finally, in Aspen (Colorado) and, now, also in Sainkt Moritz (Switzerland): the road traveled by the Hajibay family, who founded the Piranesi brand, is a long one. But it still continues almost two centuries old. The brand was founded in 1845 by Abraham Hajibay and has been producing high-end jewelery for the nobles and the wealthy for almost a century. After operating in Italy, the Piranesi brand moved to the USA in 1976 under the guidance of Sami Hajibay. The Maison has carved out a prominent place in the world of luxury jewelry. A jewelry enthusiast like Elizabeth Taylor also collaborated with Piranesi in the 1980s, signing collections for the Italian-American brand.

Sami Hajibay passed away in 2017, the company is now led by his wife and designer, Miriam Hajibay, and his son Julian as CEO. The presence of women in the staff is very strong: they make up almost 90% of the employees. Particularly rare stones and an exclusive workmanship characterize Piranesi’s jewels, which often offers stones with a carving work. For example, with aquamarine or amethyst in the shape of a leaf. Another feature is the ability to use the stealth set.

