Art Deco and modern design in Arte Facta bijoux





According to the dictionary, in the Italian language the word artifact refers to a work that derives from an intentional transformation process by man. A definition that is also perfect for jewelry. With this reasoning, in 2014 Ilaria Quotta founded the Arte Facta brand, which also offers accessories, such as bags. Jewelry and bags, however, have one thing in common: they focus entirely on design, in the sign of art deco. On the other hand, Arte Facta is based in Milan, which is the Italian capital of design.

Anello in ottone placcato oro 23 carati. Pietre piramidali di cristallo
In a way a little surprising, however, the designer landed in Milan about twenty years ago, after having followed her studies in Political Science at the La Sapienza University of Rome, to enroll in the Marangoni Institute for the Fashion Design course. After graduation, she worked as a designer and product manager in the clothing sector. Experiences that served to start one’s own business and, above all, an exclusive style. Modernist architecture, jazz, but also rock & roll are its inspiring muses. However, the designer also underlines a marked sensitivity to respect for the environment.
Anello con diaspro
The jewels are made of brass, often gold-plated, and enriched with hard stones and crystals. The shapes are very modern, with some vintage effects. Prices do not exceed 350 euros.
Orecchini Peony
Collana in ottone placcato oro
Collana Eva
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Anello con madreperla
Bracciale Pyramids
