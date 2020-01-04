Vittorio Fiorentino, coral forever











From Torre del Greco, capital of coral near Naples, in Viareggio, Tuscany: the Vittorio Fiorentino story intersects with that of craftsmen of the gold red, that turnes into jewelry and sculptures. For four generations the Fiorentino business is to coral and jewelry. Their latest production of earrings, necklaces and bracelets testifies that the tradition is still alive. The style is more easy than once and is more consistent with the modern taste: the shapes are linear, soft, geometric.



The coral is now from Pacific (in the Mediterranean has almost disappeared) and is paired with diamonds, all in a set of white gold. In short, even the coral is adapting to the times, but without losing the charm of material that has its roots in the marine nature. Giulia Netrese

















