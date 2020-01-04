news, vetrina — January 4, 2020 at 4:00 am

Vittorio Fiorentino, coral forever





From Torre del Greco, capital of coral near Naples, in Viareggio, Tuscany: the Vittorio Fiorentino story intersects with that of craftsmen of the gold red, that turnes into jewelry and sculptures. For four generations the Fiorentino business is to coral and jewelry. Their latest production of earrings, necklaces and bracelets testifies that the tradition is still alive. The style is more easy than once and is more consistent with the modern taste: the shapes are linear, soft, geometric.

Anelo in oro rosa con delfini
The coral is now from Pacific (in the Mediterranean has almost disappeared) and is paired with diamonds, all in a set of white gold. In short, even the coral is adapting to the times, but without losing the charm of material that has its roots in the marine nature. Giulia Netrese

Collana realizzata a mano con oro a 18 kt, corallo rosso del Pacifico Momo e diamanti selezione Top collection
Set di Vittorio Fiorentino, oro, corallo e diamanti
Parure di Vittorio Fiorentino, oro, corallo e diamanti
Parure di Vittorio Fiorentino, oro, corallo e diamanti
Anello con acquamarina
