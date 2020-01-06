









It is already time to think about the gift for Valentine’s Day. Here are five tips for choosing the right jewel for Valentine’s Day.



The traditional feast of lovers is celebrated every February 14, but if you want to give a jewel for Valentine’s Day it is better to think about it in time. Of course Valentine’s Day can also be celebrated in other ways: but which gift is better than a jewel? Before choosing it, however, know that the tradition of Valentine’s Day has an ancient origin.



The feast takes its name from a saint for the Catholic Church: Valentino, in fact. According to legend, Valentino was one of the first priests in Rome during the third century. At that time, Emperor Claudius II had established that single men fought better than married men, less courageous because they also thought about the family. Nothing strange, in fact. For this, however, the emperor had forbidden young people to marry. But Valentino, defying the ban, continued to secretly celebrate weddings and for this Claudio ordered that he be put to death. According to other sources, however, the real martyr was another Valentino, bishop of Terni, also him beheaded by Claudio. And according to others, the real Valentino was a prisoner who wrote love letters to his girlfriend.



Whatever the origin of the legend, the date of February 14 comes from the idea of ​​Christianizing the pagan celebration of Lupercalia, a fertility festival dedicated to Faun, the Roman god of agriculture, and to the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus. The feast, in this time was celebrated during the ides of February or February 15.



And so, at the end of the fifth century Pope Gelasius declared Valentine’s Day on February 14th. In addition, February also marks the last part of winter and the beginning of the mating season for animals. The fact is that since the Middle Ages that day is dedicated to love, even if initially lovers only exchanged postcards with sweet phrases. Now, however, let’s talk about the jewels.



Which jewel to give for Valentine’s Day?

Not too expensive. Do not confuse the party of lovers with the declaration of marriage. Unless you want the marriage request to coincide with February 14th. So, no woman expects a ring with a large diamond on Valentine’s day. You can choose a jewel of less importance, as long as you are sure that it meets the taste of your partner.



Not too flashy. A ring, a pair of earrings, a necklace, a bracelet: everything is fine, as long as it is not excessively lively. Valentine’s Day is the feast of love, not of color. Choose discreet, not too flashy and large jewelry.



Not too strange. You don’t must amaze her, but only testify to your love. A simple ring is fine, a small chain also in silver, a pair of hoop earrings: classic jewels that will be accepted with pleasure.



Not too anonymous. Ok, no oddities: but love must be personalized. Choose a jewel that is suitable for those who receive it and, if possible, has a meaning linked to the life of a couple.



Not too late. Valentine’s Day is not Christmas and neither is New Year’s Eve. Don’t wait for midnight to deliver your gift. The morning is the best time to deliver the gift: it will make the whole day happy. Alternatively, deliver the jewel before dinner: the evening will be more intense.















