









The soft undulations, which are Annamaria Cammilli‘s trademark, are colored. The Dune collection, launched by the Florentine brand in 2010, is renewed year after year with small or large innovations which, in any case, leave the aesthetic imprinting of the jewels unchanged, composed of parallel gold bands, which have inside small gems set. A longevity that has been facilitated not only by the supple irregularity of the curves of the rings, earrings or pendants, but also by the possibility of replicating the design with the eight abundant colors of gold that are another of the brand’s prerogatives.



For 2022 Annamaria Cammilli adds a new line: Dune Color, which combines the design of the collection with the colors of semiprecious stones, especially tourmalines, but also tanzanites and peridot. The gems are present in shades of green, red or blue. Together with the semi-precious stones, moreover, the jewels are also enriched with brilliant-cut diamonds, which increase the brightness of the jewel and, of course, also its value.