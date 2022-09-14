









A new event dedicated to jewelery warms up the engines. After the mandatory break caused by the pandemic, the Milano Jewelry Week is back, with the viaticum of the Municipality of Milan, Club degli Orafi and Cna Federmoda. As already mentioned, the event is scheduled from 20 to 23 October. The idea, as in previous years, is that of an event spread in different places and with different targets of interest. Born a few years ago as a competition between avant-garde designers (the Artistar Jewels contest has remained), over the years the event has expanded, also thanks to the identification of the event with the Italian capital city of design. Prodes, the company that organizes Milan Jewelry Week, must be acknowledged for having hit the target.



Just take a look at the numbers to understand how the four days dedicated to jewelery have become popular: the organizers indicate 750 exhibitors, over one hundred locations and more than 150 scheduled events, including thematic itineraries and exhibitions, with the involvement of historic buildings and high jewelery ateliers, goldsmith schools and workshops, fashion boutiques and design showrooms.

I am very happy to see how the commitment we have lavished during particularly difficult years has led us to the creation of an event dedicated to jewelry of such a high level, capable of bringing people from all over the world to Milan and offering the city an opportunity. of visibility of which we are very proud.

Enzo Carbone, founder of Prodes Italia

The program includes five group exhibitions hosted in four locations. The eighth edition of Artistar Jewels is scheduled in the historic Palazzo Bovara, with the creations of 230 international artists and designers. In the Brera district, in the space where Basque pelota was once played, The Jewelry Hub will host 115 jewelry brands, an event dedicated to both B2B and B2C trade, with creations by companies from around 30 different countries, from New Zealand to Mexico , from the Middle East to the USA via Northern Europe.It should be noted that the participation of high jewelery names, such as Leo Pizzo, Alessio Boschi and Leonori, Armiss and Kaltham’s Pavilion Jewelery in the Fine, Rheinfrank-Antique Jewelery Berlin, Gold and Gift and the Santi Medici for the Vintage section, is also expected. Fashion will include Tektaak Jewelery and Il Gioiello del Tombolo.The ancient Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, a stone’s throw from Piazza Duomo, will host two group exhibitions: The FaB and Jewelry Drops. The first includes 150 international artists and designers, with projects that have as their leitmotif the theme of water, earth, fire and air. Jewelry Drops, on the other hand, will present about 500 jewels, mainly unique pieces or limited series, made of unusual materials and, in some cases, recycled, with videos that will illustrate the stories of the protagonists.

The Galdus school will host conferences and a Talent show that will feature the works of the most promising students selected by the goldsmith schools participating in the Week. In addition, brands such as Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Ippolita, Sicis Jewels, Gioielleria Pederzani, Veronesi Gioielli d’Epoca and Cielo 1914 are involved in varying degrees between installations, seminars and meetings.



The Milanese days dedicated to jewelery include conferences and the MJW Awards, which will be given on the occasion of an evening event. Assogemme is planning a talk with Bruto Pomodoro, artist and curator of the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation and Raffaele Ciardulli, coach, trainer & luxury consultant. Assocoral, Antico (National Association for the Protection of the Gold Sector), Italian Gemological Institute, designers such as Alessio Boschi and the lawyers Leonardo Seri, Counsel of BMLex, Andrea Conso and Antonio di Giorgio, partners of Annunziata & Conso who will talk about the copyright of jewelry in the Nft. The conferences will be hosted in the spaces of La Pelota and within the Galdus school. Prior accreditation is required and can be obtained on the official website of the Milan Jewelry Week.The exhibitors present at the Milano Jewelry Week will participate in the Best in awards and the Valdo award, offered by the wine sponsor of the event, Valdo Spumanti.

Best in Diamond, judge Alberto Casbelli – Secretary of the Italian Diamond Exchange.

Best in Gemstone, judge Paolo Cesari – President of Assogemme.

Best in Innovation, judge Donatella Zappieri – Jewelry Business Consultant.

Best in Technique, judge Guido Solari – Director of the Ambrosian Goldsmith School and of the SOA Lab & Factory.

Best in Creativity & Design, judge Azzurra Cesari – Project Manager & Product Development of Cesari & Rinaldi.

Best in Contemporary, judge Lucia Massei – Creative Director of Alchimia Contemporary Jewelery School in Florence.

Best in Future Jewelry Design, Formlessness judge.



Des prix spéciaux seront réservés aux participants de The FaB et Artistar Jewels. Pour The FaB, Alessio Boschi récompensera les projets qui auront le mieux su interpréter leur thème de référence, tandis que trois autres prix auxquels les exposants d’Artistar Jewels pourront prétendre seront décernés. Dans ce cas, le jury est composé de Donatella Zappieri, Guido Solari, Lucia Massei et l’historienne du bijou Vanessa Cron. Le prix Assamblage garantira la participation à la Semaine roumaine de la joaillerie, tandis que les galeries internationales partenaires de l’événement sélectionneront les projets à inclure dans leurs expositions.Deux prix en espèces offerts par Gianni De Benedittis, fondateur et directeur créatif de la marque futureRemoto : le Calibre d’Oro auquel tous les participants à la deuxième édition de la Milano Jewelry Week auront accès et le Meilleur Talent réservé à l’un des étudiants de le spectacle des talents.