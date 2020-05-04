ORO, vetrina — May 4, 2020 at 5:00 am

The eight gold colors of Annamaria Cammilli




Annamaria Cammilli introduces the eighth shade of gold for her jewels: Brown Chocolate ♦ ︎

There are those who bet everything on white gold, perhaps accompanied by a small diamond. There are those who expand the choice to the three classic colors of metal: yellow, pink and white. But only a Maison has expanded beyond these boundaries and has expanded the color palette of gold. With four? Nah. Five? Not even. Annamaria Cammilli had pushed herself up to seven colors of gold. Until yesterday. Because the brand from Florence has further expanded the color palette with Brown Chocolate. The colors of gold for which the brand is famous, in short, have become eight.

Orecchini della collezione Velvet in oro Natural Beige
Gold changes color in exclusive shades that are the result of fusions of special alloys. But all colors are strictly 18 carat gold.

Anello della collezione Aqua in oro 18Kt Giallo Lemon Bamboo e Giallo Sunrise (al centro) con diamanti
The eight gold colors proposed by Annamaria Cammilli are: Lemon Bamboo Yellow, Sunrise Yellow, Ice White, Champagne Pink, Brown Chocolate, Lava Black, Apricot Orange, Natural Beige.

Anello della collezione Premiere in oro Bianco Ice 18Kt con diamanti
The nuances introduced over the years by Annamaria Cammilli range from sunrise yellow to champagne pink, up to black, through white and natural beige. Even the new jewels in the chocolate shade use the classic finish of the surface of the satin gold, one of the distinctive signs of the Maison. The special work in which the brand is famous is also found in the new 2019 collections, which we will discuss in other articles on gioiellis.com. M.B.

Anello della collezione Premiere in oro Rosa Champagne con diamanti
Anello della collezione Serie Uno in oro Brown Chocolate con diamante
Anello della serie Regina in oro Giallo Lemon Bamboo 18Kt con Brillanti
Orecchini della collezione Premiere in oro Nero Lava con diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Velvet in oro Arancio Apricot
