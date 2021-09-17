









According to mineralogy, the desert rose is a sedimentary formation found in desert countries. It has a color that fades from orange to yellow-ocher and is an aggregate of gypsum crystals. Annamaria Cammilli is inspired by this creation of nature for her new collection Les Petits. On the other hand, the Maison has created the Dune collection, the most famous of the Florentine brand: the reference to the desert is almost mandatory.



Les Petits is a collection that, as the name indicates, offers jewels with very low volumes, and consequently also with a more affordable price even for the youngest. The new line includes the Desert Rose series and the new pieces that enrich the Dune Assolo and Velaa Star collections. They are jewels that share an essential design, enhanced by the alternation of shiny and velvety gold surfaces, typical of Annamaria Cammilli. The collection consists of rings of different sizes, rigid bracelets, pendants with diamonds, earrings: a synthesis of the production of the Maison, on a reduced scale.