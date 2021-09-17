ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE — September 17, 2021 at 5:00 am

Annamaria Camilli in the light version




According to mineralogy, the desert rose is a sedimentary formation found in desert countries. It has a color that fades from orange to yellow-ocher and is an aggregate of gypsum crystals. Annamaria Cammilli is inspired by this creation of nature for her new collection Les Petits. On the other hand, the Maison has created the Dune collection, the most famous of the Florentine brand: the reference to the desert is almost mandatory.

Anelli in oro rosa e diamanti della collezione Les Petites
Anelli in oro rosa e diamanti della collezione Les Petites

Les Petits is a collection that, as the name indicates, offers jewels with very low volumes, and consequently also with a more affordable price even for the youngest. The new line includes the Desert Rose series and the new pieces that enrich the Dune Assolo and Velaa Star collections. They are jewels that share an essential design, enhanced by the alternation of shiny and velvety gold surfaces, typical of Annamaria Cammilli. The collection consists of rings of different sizes, rigid bracelets, pendants with diamonds, earrings: a synthesis of the production of the Maison, on a reduced scale.
Collana con ciondolo Desert Rose in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana con ciondolo Desert Rose in oro rosa e diamanti

Bracciale rigido Desert Rose in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale rigido Desert Rose in oro rosa e diamanti

Orecchini in oro nero e diamanti
Orecchini in oro nero e diamanti

Catena con ciondolo in oro nero e diamante
Catena con ciondolo in oro nero e diamante

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti

Bracciale rigido in oro giallo e diamante
Bracciale rigido in oro giallo e diamante







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *