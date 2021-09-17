









Rosato is a brand (part of the Bros Manifatture group) that has always offered jewels that tell stories of the common life of women. They are pendants that are used to personalize necklaces and bracelets, but also rings and earrings that describe emotions, but also objects or subjects of female desire: for example, there are collections such as Love, Travel, Shoes, Zodiac, Passions, etc. Now, to this already very dense series, Rosato jewelry lovers can add a line called Allegra, a mood that everyone would like to last longer and longer.



In addition to the pendants, the cheerful line is made, like the others, in 925 ‰ silver with 18-karat rose gold plating or in natural color and with the addition of cubic zirconia. Founded in Arezzo in 2004 by Simona Rosato, the brand was bought in 2011 by Bros Manifatture, the creation of Lanfranco Beleggia, president of the group. And thanks to its characterization, Rosato has managed to establish itself as a prêt-à-porter jewelry brand with its own strong identity.