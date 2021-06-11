ANELLI, Argento, — June 11, 2021 at 4:00 am

Dreams of Capri with Angela Puttini




Capri Dream is the name of the collection by Antonella Puttini, an artist and jewelry designer with the Angela Puttini brand, a boutique of the same name in the heart of Capri. The Mediterranean island facing Naples is the designer’s source of inspiration. The collection is proposed as a universal accessory: Capri Dream, in fact, includes earrings, rings, bracelet, but also a clip for belt, dress and sandals. The shape is a logo or, better still, from the letters that make up the word Capri and which intertwine to form a graphic sign. The bijoux are made of gold-plated silver.

Orecchini Capri Dream
Orecchini Capri Dream

Over the years I have decided to approach an increasingly young and dynamic audience. Today’s woman needs an accessory that is suitable from morning to evening, and that embellishes a sophisticated and everyday look, hence the idea of ​​declining a jewel in a total look that not only gives that extra touch to us women but that suits our needs. And what better way to enrich, for example, a sandal than with a phrase that shouts to the world the beauty of our island known all over the world.
Antonella Puttini

Anello Capri Dream
Anello Capri Dream

Cintura Capri Dream
Cintura Capri Dream







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *