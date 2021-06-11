









Capri Dream is the name of the collection by Antonella Puttini, an artist and jewelry designer with the Angela Puttini brand, a boutique of the same name in the heart of Capri. The Mediterranean island facing Naples is the designer’s source of inspiration. The collection is proposed as a universal accessory: Capri Dream, in fact, includes earrings, rings, bracelet, but also a clip for belt, dress and sandals. The shape is a logo or, better still, from the letters that make up the word Capri and which intertwine to form a graphic sign. The bijoux are made of gold-plated silver.

