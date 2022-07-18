









Time travel has always been a human being’s dream. Together with another fantasy, that of space travel, among the stars. Put these two aspirations together and you can understand the meaning of 1932, haute joaillerie collection by Chanel. Because the high jewelery presented in Paris during the haute couture week is a tribute simultaneously to the founder of the Maison, Coco Chanel, and to her passion for high jewelery and the stars. Bijoux de Diamants was the name of the first Chanel high jewelery collection: they were jewels inspired by the constellations and marked an era. Some of those jewels were exhibited in Paris, at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the occasion, almost a century later, of the launch of 1932, which revisits the founder’s debut, instilling new ideas.



The collection is the result of the creativity of Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel Jewelery. In all there are 77 unique pieces, 12 of which are transformable (a trend now common to all the great Maison), which use gold adorned with diamonds, sapphires, yellow diamonds, rubies, spinels and tanzanites.It is high jewelery and, therefore, a collection with pieces that compete with each other for richness, design and, of course, price. Like the Allure Céleste necklace, which uses brilliant-cut diamonds, a 55.55-carat deep blue oval sapphire and an 8.05-carat pear-cut D, FL color diamond. The two diamond elements detach and turn into brooches, while the central part can be worn as a bracelet. Another necklace, Comète Volute, has a spiral shape that encloses a 19.32-carat white oval diamond.