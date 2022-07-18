alta gioielleria, ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 18, 2022 at 5:00 am

Among the stars with Chanel in 1932




Time travel has always been a human being’s dream. Together with another fantasy, that of space travel, among the stars. Put these two aspirations together and you can understand the meaning of 1932, haute joaillerie collection by Chanel. Because the high jewelery presented in Paris during the haute couture week is a tribute simultaneously to the founder of the Maison, Coco Chanel, and to her passion for high jewelery and the stars. Bijoux de Diamants was the name of the first Chanel high jewelery collection: they were jewels inspired by the constellations and marked an era. Some of those jewels were exhibited in Paris, at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the occasion, almost a century later, of the launch of 1932, which revisits the founder’s debut, instilling new ideas.

Allure Céleste, collana con diamanti taglio brillante, uno zaffiro ovale blu intenso di 55,55 carati e un diamante colore D, FL, taglio a pera da 8,05 carati
Allure Céleste, collana con diamanti taglio brillante, uno zaffiro ovale blu intenso di 55,55 carati e un diamante colore D, FL, taglio a pera da 8,05 carati

The collection is the result of the creativity of Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel Jewelery. In all there are 77 unique pieces, 12 of which are transformable (a trend now common to all the great Maison), which use gold adorned with diamonds, sapphires, yellow diamonds, rubies, spinels and tanzanites.
Comète Volute, collana con un diamante ovale di 9,32 carati
Comète Volute, collana con un diamante ovale di 9,32 carati

It is high jewelery and, therefore, a collection with pieces that compete with each other for richness, design and, of course, price. Like the Allure Céleste necklace, which uses brilliant-cut diamonds, a 55.55-carat deep blue oval sapphire and an 8.05-carat pear-cut D, FL color diamond. The two diamond elements detach and turn into brooches, while the central part can be worn as a bracelet. Another necklace, Comète Volute, has a spiral shape that encloses a 19.32-carat white oval diamond.
Spilla Comète Volute
Spilla Comète Volute

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti Lune Silhouette
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti Lune Silhouette
Anello Soleil Mademoiselle in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Soleil Mademoiselle in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana Comète Saphir. Oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiri. La pietra centrale è uno zaffiro taglio cuscino di 6,56 carati
Collana Comète Saphir. Oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiri. La pietra centrale è uno zaffiro taglio cuscino di 6,56 carati
Collana Soleil Doré in oro bianco, oro giallo, diamanti e diamanti gialli
Collana Soleil Doré in oro bianco, oro giallo, diamanti e diamanti gialli
Orecchini Lune Talisman in oro bianco, diamanti, tanzaniti
Orecchini Lune Talisman in oro bianco, diamanti, tanzaniti

Spilla Soleil Doré in oro bianco, oro giallo, diamanti e diamanti gialli
Spilla Soleil Doré in oro bianco, oro giallo, diamanti e diamanti gialli







