









The expression in Latin, vice versa, can be translated as “the story changed, the order changed” or “the other way around”. And if these two words are adapted to the world of jewelry, surprising results can be obtained. Like the one chosen by Vice Versa, the name of a jewelry brand born in New York on the initiative of the designer Sophie Thoerner. One of the ideas of the Maison is to propose modular rings, which are divided into two elements and can be worn individually or form a single circle that has the appearance of a flat-link chain. The rings, like the other jewels, are made of 14 karat gold together, or vice versa, without diamonds.



Sophie Thoerner was born in New York City and graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design with a BFA in jewelry. Back in her hometown she studied the details of design and production, she explains in her bio about her, from some of the most talented designers in the industry. She then founded Vice Versa with her business partner Hannah Traulsen in 2020, just in time for the pandemic (but they didn’t get discouraged). Hannah Traulsen attended Barnard College, has previously worked in the jewelry industry and is in charge of the manufacturing aspects of the Maison.