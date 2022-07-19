









Innovative bijoux by the Greek designer Katerina Psoma, between fashion, design and classicism ♦

When she was 15 Katerina Psoma loved spending time in her mother’s fashion boutique in Athens. In particular, she liked the clothes of Moschino, one of the most innovative Italian designers. In short, Katerina Psoma fell in love before fashion, then jewelry, but always as a complement to the dresses. You know, bijoux, but classy, ​​like the clothes she admired when she was a girl in the boutique.



The study of the history of art in Rome and London has also influenced the style adopted by her fashion bijoux. From art to design the step was short. In the field of design, for example, Katerina has also chosen the abstract style of Memphis, the current created by the Italian architect Ettore Sottsass. But, as often happens, the roots are also re-evaluated over the years: for this reason, in the jewels created with acrylic and brass materials there are often references to the classical Greek shapes.Katerina Psoma does not use precious materials, but the selection is in any case accurate: vintage finds, Murano glass, antique beads, carved jade and translucent semi-precious stones, together with the acrylic material are some of the bases she has chosen for her pieces.













