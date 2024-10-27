Orecchini della collezione Sacro Cuore
Orecchini della collezione Sacro Cuore

Amen with Sacred Heart

The Sacred Heart of Jesus has been an object of devotion for Christians of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages. Amen, an Italian brand of affordable jewelry, born (as the name also indicates) with a vocation for the religious message, now offers its new winter 2024 collection dedicated to this symbol and designed to combine spirituality and elegance. The Sacred Heart collection thus becomes the symbol and aesthetic motif of necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of 925 silver, available in rhodium and gold versions.

Bracciale in argento
Silver Bracelet

The charms depict classic icons such as the Sacred Heart, the Cross and the Miraculous Madonna, combining faith and style in a single accessory. The absolute novelty of the Sacred Heart collection is two bracelets in burnished 925 silver with black or white cubic zirconia crystals. Rich in details such as the lobster clasp with a blasted texture and links with Sacred Heart and brilliant light points, the jewel combines the traditional depiction of the heart with a modern design.
Bracciale in argento e cubic zirconia
Silver and Cubic Zirconia Bracelet

Collana in argento Sacro Cuore
Sacred Heart Silver Necklace/caption]

[caption id="attachment_132515" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Collana con pendente Sacro Cuore Sacred Heart Pendant Necklace

Bracciale in argento dorato
Gold Silver Bracelet

