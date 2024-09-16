Anello della collezione Lady con cubic zirconia rosa
Amen’s Fall News

Fall news from Amen, an affordable jewelry brand, which has chosen to add new options to its most popular lines. Lady, one of the brand’s historic collections, is now offered in a new set consisting of a necklace and earrings in 925 silver with cubic zirconia: the crystals are emerald green, ruby ​​red or white. The Titanic line has also expanded with a new set consisting of a necklace and earrings, also in silver, but in a bright gold color, with white heart-cut zirconia.

Earrings from the Lady collection

Another new entry is the Diamonds collection: a solitaire ring in 925 silver with white cubic zirconia crystals set in it. For the classic tennis bracelets, the shades offered range from blue to aquamarine, from black to red up to the most used with white cubic zirconia. Finally, Amen for Fall 2024 offers a complete line of necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of 925 silver with freshwater pearls, enriched with white cubic zirconia.
Pendant from the Titanic collection

Solidarity ring from the Diamonds collection in silver cubic zirconia
Tennis bracelet with cubic zirconia
Pearl earrings

