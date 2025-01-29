Carlotta Caputo, Miss Calabria 2023
Carlotta Caputo, Miss Calabria 2023

Amen for Valentine’s Day

In case you missed it, this year too, February 14th is Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day. And it’s also a jewelry store celebration, since a gift to show your love is one of the options to make the evening more interesting. The Italian brand Amen also celebrates the date with the proposal of jewelry that have the heart at the center of the collections. Like the jewelry line that, explicitly, is called Amore. A collection that was worn by Carlotta Caputo, Miss Calabria 2023.

Bracciale Nodo d’Amore
Nodo d’Amore Bracelet

The collection is inspired by the universal symbol of the heart, declining it in various forms: soft and enveloping, with white or red cubic zirconia crystals for necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. The same goes for the Nodo d’Amore line, which has chosen another symbol of sentimental union, the knot, symbol of the couple and the passion that binds the two partners. The knot is used for three bracelets with different finishes: silver, gold or both.
Anello cuore
Heart Ring

Orecchini della collezione Amore
Love Collection Earrings
Collana cuore
Heart Necklace

