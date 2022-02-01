









Being moody has a bad name, but it can also be enjoyable for others. Provided, of course, that the moon is not expressed in aggressive attitudes, but with a jewel. This is what the Midnight Passion bijoux line designed by Opsobjects, an Italian brand that offers affordable bijoux offers. Midnight Passion is made up of necklaces made with a thin chain with a length of 40 centimeters. One version is in polished steel, with the moon-shaped pendant, it is characterized by a knurling, that is a type of processing that makes the metal knurled.



Inside the pendant there is a small heart-shaped yellow gold pendant. However, the bijoux are also offered in a specular version, that is, with the outer metal colored with yellow gold PVD treatment, while in this case the crescent moon surrounds a heart of polished steel. The same type of processing, with two versions, is reserved for the earrings.