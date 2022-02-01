









One way to be appreciated by others is to love yourself. If, then, it is a brand celebrated all over the world, emphasizing its exclusivity becomes almost an obligation. This is why there are many fashion and jewelry houses that launch collections inspired by anniversaries or their own history. This is the case of Louis Vuitton, the main brand of the LVMH group, which presented its Bravery II collection during the Paris fashion week. The Roman numeral indicating two is necessary, given that it is the second chapter of the high jewelery collection that pays homage to the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder, Louis Vuitton. Who, recalls the Maison, showed courage in embarking on his path as an entrepreneur (we talked about it here).

The collection presented, in any case, is made up of 20 new pieces of high jewelery divided into four different themes (Le Multipin, Le Magnétisme, La Mini Malle e Cocktail Rings). At the heart of the motifs identified by the creative director Francesca Amfitheatrof are always the shapes of padlocks, clasps and letters V, which refer to the brand of the Maison. Symbols using diamonds and colored gemstones. For example, the over 20-carat sapphire that makes up the pendant of the Le Magnétism necklace is suspended by a V made up of baguette-cut diamonds. The pendant can be detached and becomes a brooch. And this is a feature of the entire collection: most of Bravery II’s pieces are transformable and can be worn in different ways.

Another example concerns the line called Mini Malle, in white gold and diamonds. The name and appearance of these jewels is linked to the geometric shape of the Petite Malle trunk, created by Louis Vuitton in 2014. As for the tight-link choker necklace, made up of three Mini Malles inspired by the house’s monogram made of diamonds.











