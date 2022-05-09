









Another diamond for collectors is ready to challenge the Magnificent Jewels auction in New York, on June 8, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week. The diamond, like all special gems, also has a name: The Light of Africa Diamond. The estimate ranges from 11 to 18 million dollars. The Light of Africa is a flawless D color (best) emerald cut diamond of 103.49 carats with excellent polishing and symmetry. It also belongs to the rare type IIa category, which makes up less than 2% of all diamonds, making it one of the rarest and most precious gems.



The diamond has been classified by the Gemological Institute of America and is accompanied by a report by Gia which emphasizes its classification as the apex of the diamond pyramid. The gem was cut from a rough stone of 299.3 carats, unearthed from the Cullinan diamond mine owned by Petra Diamonds. The large gemstone was mined, cut and polished in South Africa. The Cullinan diamond mine has produced some of the most historic diamonds, including the Great Star of Africa and the Second Star of Africa, both of which are part of the British Crown Jewels set in the Scepter of the Sovereign and the Crown of the Imperial State. The Light of Africa Diamond will be presented at Christie’s in Geneva from 6 to 11 May, followed by a tour of Christie’s Hong Kong from 22 to 24 May, before returning to Christie’s New York and will be exhibited from 3 to 7 June.