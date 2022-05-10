









Here are the winning bracelets of Première, a traditional competition that takes place as part of Oroarezzo, the Italian Exhibition Group event dedicated to Made in Italy and international jewelery at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi. In fact, it was not just one jewel that won, but 15 companies among the 58 participants in the competition. The bracelets, the theme of this edition, were divided into three categories: creativity and design, creativity art and sculpture, creativity and peace, to which was added the “special mention of the jury”. The winners of competition number 31, therefore, were Leonardo Gioielli by L’Immagine, Maria De Toni, Mosca Guido, Veneroso, Alunno & Co (Creativity and Design). Arcadia Gioielli, Femar, Loto Preziosi, Gobi Preziosi and Anima (for the category Creativity, Art and Sculpture). Graziella Group, Orolò, Unoaerre Industries, Giordini (Creativity and Peace). The honorable mention was awarded to Rial.



The bracelets in competition, with the selection of the honorary president of the National Chamber of Fashion Buyers and Oroarezzo art director, Beppe Angiolini, include a bit of all types, from those with pendants to those in gold knitted, from rigid bands to cuff, from multi-strand to the so-called hand-kissing bracelets, which also encircle the fingers.

Creatività e Design

Creatività, arte e Scultura

Creatività e Pace

Menzione speciale della giuria