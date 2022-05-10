news — May 10, 2022 at 4:00 am

The winning bracelets of Première contest at Oroarezzo




Here are the winning bracelets of Première, a traditional competition that takes place as part of Oroarezzo, the Italian Exhibition Group event dedicated to Made in Italy and international jewelery at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi. In fact, it was not just one jewel that won, but 15 companies among the 58 participants in the competition. The bracelets, the theme of this edition, were divided into three categories: creativity and design, creativity art and sculpture, creativity and peace, to which was added the “special mention of the jury”. The winners of competition number 31, therefore, were Leonardo Gioielli by L’Immagine, Maria De Toni, Mosca Guido, Veneroso, Alunno & Co (Creativity and Design). Arcadia Gioielli, Femar, Loto Preziosi, Gobi Preziosi and Anima (for the category Creativity, Art and Sculpture). Graziella Group, Orolò, Unoaerre Industries, Giordini (Creativity and Peace). The honorable mention was awarded to Rial.

Interno di OroArezzo. Photo: Lorenza Ricci Studio
Interno di OroArezzo. Photo: Lorenza Ricci Studio

The bracelets in competition, with the selection of the honorary president of the National Chamber of Fashion Buyers and Oroarezzo art director, Beppe Angiolini, include a bit of all types, from those with pendants to those in gold knitted, from rigid bands to cuff, from multi-strand to the so-called hand-kissing bracelets, which also encircle the fingers.

Creatività e Design

Bracciale di Alunno
Bracciale di Alunno&Co
Bracciale di Leonardo Gioielli
Bracciale di Leonardo Gioielli
Bracciale di Maria De Toni
Bracciale di Maria De Toni
Bracciale di Mosca Guido
Bracciale di Mosca Guido
Bracciale di Veneroso
Bracciale di Veneroso

Creatività, arte e Scultura

Bracciale di Anima
Bracciale di Anima
Bracciale di Arcadia
Bracciale di Arcadia Gioielli
Bracciale di Femar
Bracciale di Femar
Bracciale di Gobi Preziosi
Bracciale di Gobi Preziosi
Bracciale di Loto Preziosi
Bracciale di Loto Preziosi

Creatività e Pace

Bracciale di Giordini
Bracciale di Giordini
Bracciale di Graziella Group
Bracciale di Graziella Group
Bracciale di Orolò
Bracciale di Orolò
Bracciale di Unoaerre Industries
Bracciale di Unoaerre Industries

Menzione speciale della giuria

Bracciale di Rial
Bracciale di Rial







