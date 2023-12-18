Over half of the women buy the jewels for herself. And loves white metal ♦ ︎

Are women in New York different from those in Boston, London, Paris or Milan? Probably not. The survey conducted time ago by MVI Marketing on the purchasing habits of young and very young american women, including the so-called Millennials, should be read carefully. According to the survey, girls born at the turn of the year 2000, also called Generation Y, often buy jewelry for themselves.

The market analysis company questioned 1,001 women aged 25 to 40 in the United States and with a family income of at least $ 75,000. Result: 51% of young women buy jewelry for themselves, as a reward for some achievement achieved or for their own pleasure. This is an interesting element for those who make jewelry: these are potential customers, in fact, for the next 30 years. And the fact of having a behavior so independent of the jewelry also means, probably, a different orientation than the classic jewelry, intended for ceremonies or anniversaries. 14% of the women interviewed, on the other hand, said they were buying a jewel as a gift for their husband or partner, while 17% bought jewelry as a couple, probably for special occasions. The preference for metal is also interesting: 35% indicated white gold, 17% silver and 15% platinum. In other words, white is fashionable: only 13% indicated pink gold and 11% yellow.

The survey also asked what were the preferred brands and, in this case, we must remember that the survey was conducted in the USA. In any case, Tiffany, Pandora and Swarovski ranked first, in a list that also included Alex and Ani, Gucci, Cartier and Tory Burch. But, in fact, this is a result that applies to the United States.Finally, another interesting fact: MVI asked the interviewees if they will would bought a synthetic diamond, produced in the laboratory. 43% said it was possible, but uncertain, 21% did not rule it out, but asked for more information, while 13% said yes, they would buy a synthetic diamond.